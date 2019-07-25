Close

Everyone has a role to play in the fight against corruption

Judiciary should serve justice to everyone found guilty regardless of their position in society

• Corruption weakens the competence of government to provide services. 

• Judiciary should help investigative agencies in the fight by being impartial in judgement. 

by Oluchina Antony
25 July 2019 - 04:00
DPP Noordin Haji and DCI George Kinoti before Senate's Justice and Legal Affairs Committee on the progress made in the multi-agency fight against corruption and economic crimes, August 29, last year
CONCERTED EFFORTS: DPP Noordin Haji and DCI George Kinoti before Senate's Justice and Legal Affairs Committee on the progress made in the multi-agency fight against corruption and economic crimes, August 29, last year
Image: JACK OWUOR

The effort displayed by the DPP and Director of Criminal Investigations to tackle graft should be greatly supported.

The three arms of government, media and civil societies should chip in and assist the agencies to nab the suspects. Corruption weakens the competence of government to provide services and turns a liberal democracy dictatorial.

To achieve Vision 2030, we must work together to expose graft. The Judiciary should also contribute by delivering justice without bias.

Justice should imply on graft lords, not just minor offenders.

by Oluchina Antony
25 July 2019 - 04:00

