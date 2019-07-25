Everyone has a role to play in the fight against corruption

The effort displayed by the DPP and Director of Criminal Investigations to tackle graft should be greatly supported.

The three arms of government, media and civil societies should chip in and assist the agencies to nab the suspects. Corruption weakens the competence of government to provide services and turns a liberal democracy dictatorial.

To achieve Vision 2030, we must work together to expose graft. The Judiciary should also contribute by delivering justice without bias.

Justice should imply on graft lords, not just minor offenders.