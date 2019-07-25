Close

BALANCED CURRICULUM

CBC will nurture talent and reduce cheating in exams

Putting too much importance on grades puts pressure on students to cram and cheat in exams

In Summary

• New curriculum will tap each child's skill and natural talent to allow them to succeed in their own areas. 

• Implementation of CBC might be a while as it has not been agreed on by stakeholders.  

by Jeff Onchangwa
Star Blogs
25 July 2019 - 04:00
Education CS George Magoha at a teachers' training on CBC in Kakamega High School on May 10
ROLL OUT SYSTEM: Education CS George Magoha at a teachers' training on CBC in Kakamega High School on May 10
Image: COURTESY

Kenyan teachers and parents have let grades become the centre of concern in education. The high obsession with high exam grades puts a lot of pressure on children to cram content.

The Competency-Based Curriculum, which is yet to be implemented due to wrangles from education stakeholders, ought to be practical and workable. There is a need to incorporate a specialised and balanced curriculum.

Going through 8-4-4 is like hell on earth. Truant and indisciplined students are eventually sent away from school because they aren’t meeting the minimum expected grades. This leads to high cases of cheating in our national exam making it unworthy.

CBC will be the best solution to this mess in our system where graduates have no skill to acquire a job.

 

Nairobi 

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by Jeff Onchangwa
Star Blogs
25 July 2019 - 04:00

Most Popular

  1. Anyone can be arrested if Thugge, Rotich can be
    2d ago Leader

  2. Kelvin Ochieng story denotes thousands of betrayed youths
    2d ago Star Blogs

  3. Implementing TJRC report best route for Kenya
    1d ago Columnists

  4. Child hunger defies Africa’s economic growth
    1d ago Columnists

  5. Raise cancer awareness and support caregivers
    1d ago Star Blogs

Latest Videos