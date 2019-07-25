CBC will nurture talent and reduce cheating in exams

Kenyan teachers and parents have let grades become the centre of concern in education. The high obsession with high exam grades puts a lot of pressure on children to cram content.

The Competency-Based Curriculum, which is yet to be implemented due to wrangles from education stakeholders, ought to be practical and workable. There is a need to incorporate a specialised and balanced curriculum.

Going through 8-4-4 is like hell on earth. Truant and indisciplined students are eventually sent away from school because they aren’t meeting the minimum expected grades. This leads to high cases of cheating in our national exam making it unworthy.

CBC will be the best solution to this mess in our system where graduates have no skill to acquire a job.

Nairobi