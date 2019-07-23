Kelvin Ochieng story denotes thousands of betrayed youths

Kelvin Ochieng’s story aired on Sunday by Citizen TV is just a tip of an iceberg of the thousands of bright unemployed graduates struggling to make ends meet.

The fact that Ochieng scored straight A’s in high school and a further a First Class Honours at the university reveals a betrayal to high score performers. What’s more disappointing is the promise Jubilee made to students that it would establish an apprenticeship programme of up to 12 months for all university and TVET graduates.

Poor but bright students are entitled to such benefits but the reality is the well-endowed students land the benefits due to the corruption in state offices.

Such a bright student should not be jobless and squatting in the slums or its a waste of a great mind and years of school.

Kakamega