FIRST CLASS GRADUATE

Kelvin Ochieng story denotes thousands of betrayed youths

State promised a year-long paid internship programme but recruitment is marred with corruption

In Summary

• Poor, bright students are entitled to benefits offered by the government for further studies but corruption in state offices has locked them out. 

• The government should monitor the graduate internship programme to ensure fairness. 

by George Ndisya
23 July 2019 - 05:00
Kibra residents queue to submit bursary forms during the Kibra Constituency Open Bursary vetting day at the DOs grounds
POOR STUDENTS MISSED OPPORTUNITIES: Kibra residents queue to submit bursary forms during the Kibra Constituency Open Bursary vetting day at the DOs grounds
Kelvin Ochieng’s story aired on Sunday by Citizen TV is just a tip of an iceberg of the thousands of bright unemployed graduates struggling to make ends meet.

The fact that Ochieng scored straight A’s in high school and a further a First Class Honours at the university reveals a betrayal to high score performers. What’s more disappointing is the promise Jubilee made to students that it would establish an apprenticeship programme of up to 12 months for all university and TVET graduates.

Poor but bright students are entitled to such benefits but the reality is the well-endowed students land the benefits due to the corruption in state offices.

Such a bright student should not be jobless and squatting in the slums or its a waste of a great mind and years of school.

 

Kakamega 

