Arunga’s truth set her free, parole sentence laudable

Most people leave correctional facilities worse than they were before they were put there

• The judge was sympathetic with Arunga when she told the truth. 

• Judgement was fair to both her and the state, as she will serve time; and will be among other members of society. 

by JUSTIN N NKARANGA
23 July 2019 - 05:00
JUSTICE SERVED: Former TV presenter Esther Arunga
Kenyan TV personality Esther Arunga, now a parolee, was sentenced to 10 months outside bars of prisons because she said the truth and the truth set her free. Justice has been served.

First, they made Arunga speak out. And sentenced her to serve the term amidst other members of society. No need to crowd prisons, which in most cases make people worse than they were before they were put there.

She will serve her sentence under close supervision of prisons authorities to be of good conduct. That’s a superb justice served on her. 

 

Star Blogs
