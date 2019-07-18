Close

VULNERABLE TARGETS

Worrying trend: violence against women still high

Women cannot trust even the men that are close to them as in most cases, they are the perpetrators

In Summary

• Gender-based violence evokes horror in the victims, scarring them for life. 

• Women are vulnerable and have become afraid of the brutality of close male friends, family. 

by Jeff Onchangwa
Star Blogs
18 July 2019 - 04:00
Civil societies in procession to match to Garissa county assembly to present petition to end gender-based violence
RIGHTS VIOLATION: Civil societies in procession to match to Garissa county assembly to present petition to end gender-based violence
Image: STEPHEN ASTARIKO

Violence against women is a key element in this new global war, not only because of the horror it evokes or the messages it sends but because of what women represent in their capacity to keep communities together.

Violence against them is the most pervasive human right abused today. In most cases, women are vulnerable, the threat even being close male relatives, friends or romantic partners. Just recently, it was reported that a man from Busia bit off his wife’s lower lip and ear over vegetables.

Gender-based violence hurts human development. This has been a cause of both forced displacement and terrible consequences of the breakdown of community structures that accompanies displacement.

These cases will remain high if nothing is done.

Nairobi 

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by Jeff Onchangwa
Star Blogs
18 July 2019 - 04:00

Most Popular

  1. Why older women like eggplant
    8h ago Columnists

  2. Regulate betting companies but don't close them down
    6d ago Leader

  3. Worrying trend: violence against women still high
    8h ago Star Blogs

  4. Fast-track probe at NHIF for night services to resume
    8h ago Star Blogs

  5. Kenya-Uganda Meat Export Deal Great
    3yr ago Columnists

Latest Videos