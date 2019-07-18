Worrying trend: violence against women still high

Violence against women is a key element in this new global war, not only because of the horror it evokes or the messages it sends but because of what women represent in their capacity to keep communities together.

Violence against them is the most pervasive human right abused today. In most cases, women are vulnerable, the threat even being close male relatives, friends or romantic partners. Just recently, it was reported that a man from Busia bit off his wife’s lower lip and ear over vegetables.

Gender-based violence hurts human development. This has been a cause of both forced displacement and terrible consequences of the breakdown of community structures that accompanies displacement.

These cases will remain high if nothing is done.

Nairobi