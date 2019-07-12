Close

FAIR ELECTIONS

Referendum or not, the electoral body needs restructuring

Idea of a one-term president is good, but the electoral system should be reformed to make it better

In Summary

• Leaders are already plotting how to succeed President Kenyatta, yet voters have not seen much development. 

• Punguza Mizigo initiative proposes an amendment of the Constitution to remove the belief we have a political dynasty. 

by Oluchina Antony
Star Blogs
12 July 2019 - 05:00
Thirdway Alliance party leader Ekuru Aukot during a meeting in Mombasa on March 27, last year
PROPOSED CHANGES: Thirdway Alliance party leader Ekuru Aukot during a meeting in Mombasa on March 27, last year
Image: JOHN CHESOLI

The current system of governance upholds much of idealistic and innovative policies that will propel Africa to the political world stage.

Leaders have indulged in 2022 politics yet voters have not felt much development. Initially, the presidential seat takes time to negotiate on. How electoral offices handle presidential elections does not reflect the will of voters.

Kenyans believe we have a political dynasty which will not change. Reconstructing the election body to be independent will lead to fair elections and removing that belief.

 

Emuhaya 

More:

Don't rush referendum, Mudavadi cautions

Calls for a referendum without a clear understanding risks causing divisions.
Counties
1 month ago

Craft the referendum in the 2005 model MP Amollo

In 2005, the referendum campaign was organised in two referendum camps
News
2 months ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by Oluchina Antony
Star Blogs
12 July 2019 - 05:00

Most Popular

  1. Central Bank correct to regulate digital lenders
    1d ago Leader

  2. Spare Ruto the crap in Itumbi saga
    2d ago Columnists

  3. Sonko needs to contain the noise, madness in his city
    1d ago Star Blogs

  4. Gullibility of most Kenyans will lead them to early graves
    1d ago Star Blogs

  5. Copy London to ease Nairobi traffic jams
    1d ago Columnists

Latest Videos