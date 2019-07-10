We need MPs who can agree on more than just hefty perks

The legislative arm of government is a crucial organ in any state.

The Kenyan Parliament has in the past been held in high regard especially for the fact that it comprised of serious leaders who had a reputation. The House was held in high regard so was the leadership.

The current Parliament is messy and not serious in the sense of the matters being tabled. Recently, Kenyans were shocked when the parliamentarians awarded themselves huge allowances contradicting SRC regulations. Thereafter followed a heated debate on the kind of handbags that should be allowed into the house referring to Nairobi Woman Rep’s Esther Passaris’ handbag.

As if not enough, the National Assembly suspended day’s business just to discuss which of the two houses between it and Senate is superior to the other. All these matters being discussed in the August house are insignificant and simply unworthy to deprive the citizenry time.

The Constitution has given clear roles to both houses. Instead of them spending so much time fighting over supremacy, may our representatives find time to refer to the Constitution on their roles and stick to them as outlined.

If this trend continues of parliamentarians only agreeing when they want to treat themselves to exaggerated allowances, fighting over supremacy and spending more time on petty discussions, then this arm of government is at the risk of further losing its dignity. Let them try and learn from their predecessors.

The electorate, however, has a clearer role to play in the restoration of sanity in Parliament. Let us take stock of our leaders today such that when the time comes, we will slash off the jokers, drunkards and drama kings and queens.

Kakamega