Uhuru’s Big Four agenda to save us from costly imports

The recognition of qualification of professionals from partner states has enabled Kenyan citizens to work in countries like Burundi, Uganda, Rwanda or Tanzania without having to undergo complex processes like sitting for another examination to prove they are professionals.

It is a source of motivation for Kenyans to start competing globally. In preparation for exploring this innovation whose activities are yet to commence this month, the government needs to focus on the Big Four agenda particularly manufacturing.

Africa is a great source of raw materials but we gain less because 90 per cent of it is sold to Western countries for processing before they are sold back to us at higher prices. It will be a great revolution to have even 50 per cent processed in Kenya.

The Star