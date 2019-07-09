Uhuru, Ruto tension misleading voters’ political direction

President Uhuru Kenyatta and Deputy President William Ruto should shake hands to kill the existing animosity between them.

The two should show a shining togetherness as a symbol of Kenyans’ unity. Their unity will culminate to more investors and attract tourism and improve our economy.

Kenyans will also relate with each other how their leaders relate; the country is at peace and we don’t want to rock that boat. Let’s learn to forgive one another so our nation moves on.

Right now it’s like the country is at a standstill as citizens don’t know who to side with.

Mombasa