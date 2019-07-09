Close

FORGIVENESS

Uhuru, Ruto tension misleading voters’ political direction

Kenyans voted for the duo because there was peace between them, current animosity misleading citizens on way forward

• Their unity will attract investors and tourists for the improvement of our economy. 

• Wanjiku will follow her leaders in relating with other citizens. 

by JUSTIN N. NKARANGA
09 July 2019 - 06:00
President Uhuru Kenyatta and Deputy President William Ruto
ROCKY FRIENDSHIP: President Uhuru Kenyatta and Deputy President William Ruto
President Uhuru Kenyatta and Deputy President William Ruto should shake hands to kill the existing animosity between them.

The two should show a shining togetherness as a symbol of Kenyans’ unity. Their unity will culminate to more investors and attract tourism and improve our economy.

Kenyans will also relate with each other how their leaders relate; the country is at peace and we don’t want to rock that boat. Let’s learn to forgive one another so our nation moves on.

Right now it’s like the country is at a standstill as citizens don’t know who to side with.

 

Mombasa 

