MARGINALISED COMMUNITIES

Maternal mortality high in counties with strong ethnic stand

Beliefs that having many children are a source of wealth and that using contraceptives goes against set traditions prevent family planning

In Summary

• There's increased maternal mortality due to poor reproductive health services where ethnicity is strong. 

• Increasing literacy in ethnic communities on contraceptives would reduce maternal deaths resulting from unsafe abortion. 

by DANIEL OTIENO
04 July 2019 - 04:00
A pregnant woman
EDUCATE THEM: A pregnant woman
Image: FILE

Ethnicity hinders the use of contraceptives among women of reproductive age.

Traditions, values, attitudes and perceptions about childbearing affect sexual behaviour. A study by UNFPA and the Ministry of Health last year revealed low contraceptive use in Northeastern at 2.3 per cent and high in Nairobi (63 per cent).

Beliefs many children are a source of wealth and using contraceptives goes against set traditions affect the uptake of contraceptives in communities with strong ethnic backgrounds.

 

Poor reproductive health services where ethnicity is strong increases maternal mortality. We must increase literacy levels in ethnic communities and make contraceptives available.

Educating marginalised counties would also increase contraceptive use.

