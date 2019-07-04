Compel counties to pay for land taken over for projects

The government has spent billions compensating people who surrendered land for the construction of the standard gauge railway.

It is a norm and, therefore, the imperative for the government to impress upon developers to first pay people give up property to pave way. Since our Constitution upholds social justice, the state should set up various task forces to check on all access roads in all counties to find out whether all people living along the roads were adequately compensated.

If not, the government should compel the county governments to pay them.

Mombasa