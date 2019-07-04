Close

Compel counties to pay for land taken over for projects

State should set up various task forces to check on all access roads to find out whether all people living along them were adequately compensated

• Contractors start demolitions in a hurry to at least get part of the payment in case demolition is stopped. 

• Road projects are important but residents should not just be evicted without compensation. 

by AGGREY KULALI
04 July 2019 - 04:00
Part of Ngong Road which is under construction
CONSTITUTIONAL RIGHT: Part of Ngong Road which is under construction
Image: Monicah Mwangi

The government has spent billions compensating people who surrendered land for the construction of the standard gauge railway.

It is a norm and, therefore, the imperative for the government to impress upon developers to first pay people give up property to pave way. Since our Constitution upholds social justice, the state should set up various task forces to check on all access roads in all counties to find out whether all people living along the roads were adequately compensated.

If not, the government should compel the county governments to pay them. 

Mombasa 

