Discontinuing D+ trainees widens gaps in education

It was disheartening to see students who had studied in college for three months being discontinued because of policy. Arid and semi-arid counties are short-staffed and any teacher posted there wants to go back home after a few months.

Also, because of the lack of teachers, not many students get C+. It is, therefore, prudent to return those students and lower the qualifications to fill the gap of ASAL areas. Some students also go to college to train and open their own schools and not necessarily for employment.

The decision to discontinue these students was done without people’s or stakeholders’ participation. We lack ECDE teachers who would have been trained in the new curriculum to fill the gap and provide employment to thousands of idle youths.

Mombasa