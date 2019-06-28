Dark economic clouds on the horizon

There is an ongoing debate on whether or not Kenya’s external debt is sustainable.

On the one hand we have those who defend Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich, and insist that substantial borrowing was necessary given the ambitious development goals that the government has set.

On the other hand, we find those who consider the Kenyan economy so hopelessly weighed down by unwarranted debt, as to be an object of pity.

Now the unpalatable fact here is that what Kenyans think about our national debt is not really important. What is important is what the kind of people Kenyans love to refer to as “interfering foreigners” think, as it is to such foreigners that we turn when we need to borrow large sums.

And these foreigners, in general, do not form opinions on their own but rely on the global ratings agencies which have over the decades acquired a reputation as reliable assessors of the possibility of sovereign default.

One such agency is the Fitch Group, which is, according to its own website, “a global leader in financial information services with operations in more than 30 countries.” Within the Fitch Group is Fitch Ratings, which we are assured is “a global leader in credit ratings and research”.