BAD CALL

Contractual hiring by PSC will reduce quality of services

Most civil servants rely on the permanency of their jobs to secure loans and service them over time

In Summary

• Those in management may fail to renew contracts of people to settle personal differences. 

• The end result will be most public servants will resign from the public sector and join the private sector.  

by ORUCHO BONFACE T
Star Blogs
28 June 2019 - 04:00
City Hall
PUBLIC SERVICE: City Hall
Image: Monicah Mwangi

The public service sector will most probably worsen service delivery if the Public Service Commission hires civil servants on contract.

Most civil servants rely on the permanency of their jobs to secure loans. It will not be the case if the terms of employment are changed to be on a three-year contract basis. Most civil servants will feel targeted and demoralised.

It is important to also consider the fact that some senior officials may refuse to renew contracts of individuals they have personal differences with. The level of enthusiasm towards work from these employees will also be compromised further deteriorating the quality of services.

The end result will be public servants resigning to join the private sector that is flourishing every other time.

