Shared automated electric cars will ease congestion

The 21st century has brought massive developments that address climate change and transport challenges but have detrimental implications.

The world is struggling to define, develop and implement viable mitigation and adaptation interventions to climate change effects.

The transport sector is one of the major contributors of a significant percentage of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere, resulting in increased atmospheric temperatures, hence, global warming. Carbon dioxide is generated from the combustion of fossil fuels.

The invention and utilisation of electric cars for commercial and personal use came at a time when the world realised the need to address noise and air pollution, as well as adopt renewable energy over non-renewable sources.

It is even getting better. Shared automated electric cars are in operation in most developed cities. Most European countries have embraced the practice for its benefits.

Shared automated cars are arguably convenient, cheaper and easy to use within designated areas. With an application on one’s smartphone and a registered account, you can locate the cars; if the distance and place parked is convenient then you can reserve it.

No need for a car key or a driver. You only need your up-to-date driving licence. The application will open and activate the car and allow you to drive to wherever you want within the designated radius. You are charged per minute of usage, which is relatively cheap.