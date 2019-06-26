Close

WIDENING TAX BASE

State must not provide white colour jobs to fulfil promise

Investing in SMEs and Jua kali sector will allow for youths to improve themselves

In Summary

• The government ought to provide a good environment for the establishment of SMEs and also the jua kali sector. 

• White colour jobs are not easy to get hence providing suitable ground for youths to build themselves will help them become self-reliant. 

by Calvin Queens
26 June 2019 - 04:00
A Jua Kali artisan inside his furniture workshop in Nyeri town
SELF-RELIANT: A Jua Kali artisan inside his furniture workshop in Nyeri town
Image: FILE

The Jubilee government in their manifesto promised to new jobs.

So far, this has not effectively been achieved. We have to stop driving all our interest in white colour jobs, which are hardly available nowadays. The government ought to provide a good environment for the establishment of SMEs and also the jua kali sector.

Tax levies and facilitation of key infrastructure is key to promoting business hence a good breeding zone to SMEs and also the jua kali sector. This will allow for the provision of more jobs hence improving the tax bracket.

Writer and blogger 

