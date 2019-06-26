Murathe’s opinion of DP doesn’t stand for Kikuyu community

This is in response to former Jubilee Party vice chairman David Murathe’s assertions that President Uhuru Kenyatta will not hand over power to a thief, in reference to Deputy President William Ruto.

For the record, Murathe should know that the deputy president has never been convicted of stealing property and is more so not facing any criminal case in courts. The assertions sadly made at a church function, are in bad taste coming at a time when some elements within the Jubilee Party have launched a futile crusade to stop the masses from electing the DP as heir to Uhuru.

Murathe does not speak on behalf of the President. There has never been any time the President appointed the former Gatanga MP as his spokesman or that of the Kikuyu community. It is to be recalled that early this year Murathe made unsubstantiated claims that the DP rigged out influential politicians he considered a threat to his presidential bid during the Jubilee Party primaries. This is the same narrative being peddled by the DP’s detractors but they should know that Kenyans made their choices without undue influence.

While it is his constitutional right to air his views, he should also, as a leader, set the record straight on his perceived role in graft. For one, Murathe should stop masquerading as the Kikuyu community spokesman. His perceived closeness to Uhuru does not give him the mandate to masquerade as representing Mt Kenya region voters because the decision lies with Kenyans at the ballot.

The former party vice chairman needs to come clean on why he failed to raise his voice during the alleged Jubilee Party primaries rigging. Did he tell the President what Ruto was doing then? If not, is he also not guilty of failing to expose a crime?

Farmers Party member