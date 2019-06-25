Close

PROVIDE BETTER SETTING

Monitor hygiene of street vendors to protect citizens

Food vendors should be monitored to ensure their products meet the standards of health to prevent diseases

In Summary

• Street vending provides an option for the youth to become self-reliant when the nation has few employment options. 

• Citizens should also be protected from illegally acquired products. 

by MICHAEL KAGECHU
Star Blogs
25 June 2019 - 04:00
A water vendor pulls a handcart full of water jerrycans in a Kisumu City street
UNHYGIENIC SETTING: A water vendor pulls a handcart full of water jerrycans in a Kisumu City street
Image: Samuel Otieno

Street vending provides a source of livelihood for those who have few employment options.

It is an integral part of the Kenyan economy, providing affordable and accessible goods and services. However, the settings where these street vendors operate pose a risk of health problems.

Muddy roads and leaked sewerages that get shoddier when it rains mark such settings. The health of the citizenry should not be taken for granted. It is important that food vendors are monitored so that they can provide food that meets health standards to prevent consumers from diseases.

MORE:

Senator formulates bill to regulate street vending

The bill wants counties to demarcate specific streets and areas for the traders.
Business
3 days ago

Vihiga street lights to boost 24-hour economy

Traders operating along roadsides urged to relocate to lighted markets
Counties
1 month ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by MICHAEL KAGECHU
Star Blogs
25 June 2019 - 04:00

Most Popular

  1. Uhuru is no lame duck
    13h ago Columnists

  2. Ruto should quit government and form an opposition
    13h ago Star Blogs

  3. Focus on development, and avoid reckless talk
    11h ago Leader

  4. Africa-China relationship should be deeper and equitable
    12h ago Columnists

  5. Take it from this ant Uhuru, you have to be a leader
    1d ago Columnists

Latest Videos