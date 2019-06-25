Monitor hygiene of street vendors to protect citizens

Street vending provides a source of livelihood for those who have few employment options.

It is an integral part of the Kenyan economy, providing affordable and accessible goods and services. However, the settings where these street vendors operate pose a risk of health problems.

Muddy roads and leaked sewerages that get shoddier when it rains mark such settings. The health of the citizenry should not be taken for granted. It is important that food vendors are monitored so that they can provide food that meets health standards to prevent consumers from diseases.