MPs house allowance push an affront to the law

The 2010 Constitution was based on the understanding our governance structure and relationships were to be governed under a fair and democratic constitutional regime. It laid down the duties and powers of government, its arms and institutions, and the duties and rights of citizens and residents.

We sought this new deal partly because we had experienced five decades of not doing enough to check executive, legislative or even judicial excesses. Thus, we needed a solid framework that would not tolerate and might prevent the arms and institutions of government becoming "a law unto themselves" working against the sovereign people of Kenya.

A specific mischief the Constitution to cure was the tendency by members of the executive and the legislature to determine their own salary, allowances and benefits, despite economic realities.

In fact, between 1999 and 2013, MPs became notorious for passing laws raising their own pay several times. Thus, drafters of the Constitution created an institution mandated to determine salaries, benefits and remunerations for all state and public officers to protect Kenyans from greed and unrealistic, unfair and fiscally unsustainable remuneration for public and state officers.

Soon after the Salaries and Remunerations Commission had been set up, its mandate would be tested when Parliament passed the Presidential Benefits Act of 2013. It purported to set retirement packages for former presidents, vice presidents, prime ministers and former speakers, with very generous severance packages, without even consulting the SRC.