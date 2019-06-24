Close

RIVALRY

Kenya Women Teachers lobby out to divide top unions

In Summary

• No other outfit, including the Kenya Women Teachers association, can stand the test of time as Knut has.

•  Deductions of Sh200 of Kenya Women Teachers Association is aimed at deliberately dividing and weakening the giant Knut and the Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers

by Yabesh Onwonga
Star Blogs
24 June 2019 - 04:00
Knut secretary general Wilson Sossion
Knut secretary general Wilson Sossion
Image: FILE

Some 317,000 plus teachers will never forget what was said,  what has been done on them, and more so, how they were made to feel. No doubt, the giant  Knut union led by secretary general Wilson Sossion and other officials has championed for tutors’ grievances since 2013. These grievances range from politicking, fining and imprisoning top-brass officials, declaring all strikes illegal and withholding union dues as well as the biting 125,000 shortage of teachers. There is also the delocalisation of teachers, withdrawal medical allowances and stagnation in service.

No other outfit, including the Kenya Women Teachers association, can stand the test of time as Knut has. Visionary teachers can’t and won’t afford to be cowed with outfits such as Kewota, which are schemed to reduce unions bargaining power and quality of teaching for malicious and vested interests of few individuals.

Latest arbitrary deductions of Sh200 of Kenya Women Teachers Association is aimed at deliberately dividing and weakening the giant Knut and the Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers along gender lines ahead of third 2017-22 July implementation is suspect and unacceptable. As feminism ideology designs to divide Knut’s 147,000 members against 83,000 of Kuppet, Kewota prides itself with listing more than 70,000 female teachers.

The vexing question is who is behind the teachers' division along gender lines and with what eventualities.

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by Yabesh Onwonga
Star Blogs
24 June 2019 - 04:00

Most Popular

  1. Morsi's death, a deeper problem in African democracy
    21h ago Star Blogs

  2. Museveni faces backlash over Bobi Wine arrests
    10mo ago Leader

  3. In solidarity with Kenya's LGBTQ
    2d ago Columnists

  4. Poor leadership has held back African, and Kenyan, football
    2d ago Leader

  5. Somalia is making progress: Transition Plan is on track
    3d ago Star Blogs

Latest Videos