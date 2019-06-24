Kenya Women Teachers lobby out to divide top unions

Some 317,000 plus teachers will never forget what was said, what has been done on them, and more so, how they were made to feel. No doubt, the giant Knut union led by secretary general Wilson Sossion and other officials has championed for tutors’ grievances since 2013. These grievances range from politicking, fining and imprisoning top-brass officials, declaring all strikes illegal and withholding union dues as well as the biting 125,000 shortage of teachers. There is also the delocalisation of teachers, withdrawal medical allowances and stagnation in service.

No other outfit, including the Kenya Women Teachers association, can stand the test of time as Knut has. Visionary teachers can’t and won’t afford to be cowed with outfits such as Kewota, which are schemed to reduce unions bargaining power and quality of teaching for malicious and vested interests of few individuals.

Latest arbitrary deductions of Sh200 of Kenya Women Teachers Association is aimed at deliberately dividing and weakening the giant Knut and the Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers along gender lines ahead of third 2017-22 July implementation is suspect and unacceptable. As feminism ideology designs to divide Knut’s 147,000 members against 83,000 of Kuppet, Kewota prides itself with listing more than 70,000 female teachers.

The vexing question is who is behind the teachers' division along gender lines and with what eventualities.