Put up coal plant where residents won’t be affected

Recently, four civil society organisations demonstrated in the streets of Nairobi against the planned coal plant in Lamu.

They carried dummy coffins and placards bearing the message that “coal is a killer”. However, what is not clear is why those behind the plant cannot choose another site apart from Lamu, noting that in the recent past Lamu residents have, on numerous occasions, objected to the plant.

There are many alternative sites, bereft of biological diversity, like the semi-desert areas of Northern Kenya, where such a plant can be built. And if there are areas in our country that are endowed with valuable minerals like coal, we should mine them and use them safely.

Coal, apart from generating electricity, can as well be used as an alternative to charcoal.

Mombasa