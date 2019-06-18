Close

POLLUTION

Put up coal plant where residents won’t be affected

Lamu residents have objected the plant severally due to environmental concerns

In Summary

• Apart from generating electricity, coal can be used as an alternative to firewood, charcoal. 

• It has been argued that setting up the plant will be a huge burden for the health sector due to pullution. 

by AGGREY KULALI
Star Blogs
18 June 2019 - 04:00
Save Lamu secretary general Walid Ahmed leads other activists and residents in anti-coal demos in lamu town
DIFFERENT SITE: Save Lamu secretary general Walid Ahmed leads other activists and residents in anti-coal demos in lamu town

Recently, four civil society organisations demonstrated in the streets of Nairobi against the planned coal plant in Lamu.

They carried dummy coffins and placards bearing the message that “coal is a killer”. However, what is not clear is why those behind the plant cannot choose another site apart from Lamu, noting that in the recent past Lamu residents have, on numerous occasions, objected to the plant.

There are many alternative sites, bereft of biological diversity, like the semi-desert areas of Northern Kenya, where such a plant can be built. And if there are areas in our country that are endowed with valuable minerals like coal, we should mine them and use them safely. 

Coal, apart from generating electricity, can as well be used as an alternative to charcoal.

Mombasa 

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by AGGREY KULALI
Star Blogs
18 June 2019 - 04:00

Most Popular

  1. Maraga joins Ndii in non-state capture
    1d ago Columnists

  2. Uhuru mad because he can’t tame his political minions
    1d ago Star Blogs

  3. I'll always remain an Advocate of the High Court - Khaemba
    22h ago Star Blogs

  4. Rushing exchange of Sh1,000 notes bad for currency
    2d ago Columnists

  5. Silver lining in hoarded currency
    1w ago Columnists

Latest Videos