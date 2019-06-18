Close

KRA’s extra hours to file returns music to Kenyans’ ears

Taxman announced additional operating hours at its service centres and select Huduma Centres countrywide

• Kenyans attend to crucial things at the last minute as seen with Huduma Namba registration. 

• Additional hours will also ease the traffic of taxpayers come the last day of the month. 

by Yvonne Makau
18 June 2019 - 04:00
Kenyans queue to register for Huduma Namba at GPO in Nairobi's CBD on May 17
ELEVENTH-HOUR: Kenyans queue to register for Huduma Namba at GPO in Nairobi's CBD on May 17
Image: ENOS TECHE

One of the aspects that defines a good number of Kenyans is the penchant for attending to every matter on the eleventh hour.

A good example is the Huduma Namba registration where Kenyans waited for additional time to register. Individuals with a Kenya Revenue Authority PIN are required to have submitted their annual tax returns by June 30.

KRA has announced additional operating hours at its service centres and select Huduma Centres countrywide.

Without a doubt, this is music to the ears of many Kenyans who like filing their returns no earlier than June 25.

