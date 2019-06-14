We shouldn’t shoot the messenger if we want the message

The assault on Kenyan journalists should stop since it only serves to weaken the media industry from informing the public by unravelling stories beyond their obvious view.

It is devastating that two KTN journalists were recently attacked and injured at St Stephens Girls Secondary School. A week later, a Citizen TV journalist was attacked in Wajir for airing grievances of farmers.

Threatening journalists will only make them afraid of informing us on burning issues and putting the government in check, which as citizens, we are unable to do.

Youth governor, Nakuru county