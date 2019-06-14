Close

ASSAULT ON JOURNALISTS

We shouldn’t shoot the messenger if we want the message

Reporter said his camera was destroyed, matter was reported to police

In Summary

• It was suspected the girls of St Stephen were incited to attack the pressmen. 

• Press should be respected because they expose shady deals hidden to the eye of the public. 

by Emmanuel Too
Star Blogs
14 June 2019 - 04:00
​ Coast journalists protest increasing incidents of harassment, threats and assault
CITIZENS' WATCHDOG: ​ Coast journalists protest increasing incidents of harassment, threats and assault
Image: John Chesoli

The assault on Kenyan journalists should stop since it only serves to weaken the media industry from informing the public by unravelling stories beyond their obvious view.

It is devastating that two KTN journalists were recently attacked and injured at St Stephens Girls Secondary School. A week later, a Citizen TV journalist was attacked in Wajir for airing grievances of farmers.

Threatening journalists will only make them afraid of informing us on burning issues and putting the government in check, which as citizens, we are unable to do.

Youth governor, Nakuru county 

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by Emmanuel Too
Star Blogs
14 June 2019 - 04:00

Most Popular

  1. Even history is on DP Ruto’s side
    22h ago Columnists

  2. Women were never meant to give men cash
    21h ago Columnists

  3. All Nairobi streets should be upgraded like Luthuli Avenue
    1d ago Star Blogs

  4. Pope’s changes to the Lord’s prayer against the Bible
    3d ago Star Blogs

  5. Kibicho not against DP's bid as alleged by allies
    2d ago Star Blogs

Latest Videos