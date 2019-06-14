Sang’s move on ‘grabbed’ land gives highly political vibe

Nandi Governor Stephen Sang caught many Kenyans by surprise a few days ago when he invaded private land. The media captured the images of governor uprooting tea bushes at Kibwari Tea Estate with a power saw.

He stated this is the beginning of reclaiming parcels of land that had been grabbed, amid cheers from his supporters. Reports indicated the tea estate belonged to Henry Kosgey, a former powerful minister who served in both Moi and Kibaki governments. So, many would read politics in Sang’s move.

The question that would come to mind is; why did he start with the land owned by his bitter rival? Sang believes Kosgey and his family pose a serious threat to his leadership. First, they wanted one of their own to become governor and they have not given up. For now, they are preparing their son who is an MP to oust him.

It is said that initially, the four-acre land belonged to a white man who later ‘donated’ it to the community. According to Sang, it was set aside to build a cattle dip. One thing is clear. If this land was indeed grabbed, that happened during the era of former President Daniel Moi.

Did Sang raise a red flag at the time? What about during the tenure of President Mwai Kibaki. Sang is boss of Nandi county and this gives him an opportunity to politicise any matters he wishes to. Maybe he wants to show his supporters he is prepared to fight for their interests ‘at all costs’.

This also comes at a time when he is embroiled in a fierce war of words with Senator Samson Cherargei who accuses him of misappropriating more than Sh2 billion. He could also be shifting the attention of his supporters, ‘Look, I am doing good work for you. So, ignore those making unnecessary noises.’

Political analyst and blogger