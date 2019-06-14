Close

MUST ACT WITHIN THE RULES

Journalists must be guided by code of ethics in their duties

The attack at St Stephens arose from the pressmen secretly recording the principal

• The attack was a reaction by the school to save its name. 

• We should not judge the situation before hearing the side of the school, reasons for the attack. 

by Job Momanyi
14 June 2019 - 04:00
I have followed with keen interest the happenings following the assault on journalists at St Stephens Secondary School.

While I abhor any form of violence, I think the coverage is not balanced as all blame goes to the teachers and students. The fact of the matter is that the journalists were secretly filming the principal after he told them that only the proprietor of the school would talk to the press.

While the reason for the parent having journalists accompany her remains a mystery, covering the conversation jeopardised jobs and reputation. Therefore, what befell the journalists was a reaction by the school out to save their name. The loses resulting from their behaviour need not have occurred.

There is a need to get both sides of the story before making a judgement. 

 

Kisii 

