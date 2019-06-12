Close

INCITEMENT

Governors' use of power to make change is unsettling

Sang's arrest was a relief, destroying a crop in the name of reclaiming land was out of line

In Summary

• Taita Taveta governor warned that camels of a certain group of rangers should not be seen gracing on a certain piece of land. 

• Governor's are inciting their electorate in a show of power. 

by AGGREY KULALI
12 June 2019 - 04:00
Nandi Governor Stephen Sang
ARREST LAUDABLE: Nandi Governor Stephen Sang
Image: FILE

It is heartening to hear that the DCI has finally arrested Nandi Governor Stephen Sang for inciting residents to destroy a tea plantation.

However, no matter the nature of the dispute, the sight of seeing the governor, himself, cutting down the plants, using a power saw was quite unsettling. It is not clear if power has entered into the heads of some of these governors!

Taita Taveta’s Granton Samboja was recently captured on TV issuing a terse warning that camels of a certain group of rangers should not be seen gracing on a certain piece of land. The following day, carcasses of more than 20 camels were seen strewn everywhere, having been slashed by the residents he allegedly incited.

These governors need to be checked before the show of power ends in harm.

Mombasa 

