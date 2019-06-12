Governors' use of power to make change is unsettling

It is heartening to hear that the DCI has finally arrested Nandi Governor Stephen Sang for inciting residents to destroy a tea plantation.

However, no matter the nature of the dispute, the sight of seeing the governor, himself, cutting down the plants, using a power saw was quite unsettling. It is not clear if power has entered into the heads of some of these governors!

Taita Taveta’s Granton Samboja was recently captured on TV issuing a terse warning that camels of a certain group of rangers should not be seen gracing on a certain piece of land. The following day, carcasses of more than 20 camels were seen strewn everywhere, having been slashed by the residents he allegedly incited.

These governors need to be checked before the show of power ends in harm.

Mombasa