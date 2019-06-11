Recent crime wave will scare potential investors from here

Crime rates are high in Kenya’s major cities such as Nairobi, Mombasa and Kisumu.

Expatriates living in Kenya will usually hire security guards for their homes or opt to live in secure, gated housing complexes. Car-jackings, muggings and petty theft occur on Kenya’s city streets.

Expats should be vigilant, keep valuables out of sight and avoid carrying large sums of money. It’s also best not to walk around the city centre at night as they are likely targets. Recent killings have become a matter of concern for all of us.

This scares potential investors from the country.