AGAINST THE BIBLE

Pope’s changes to the Lord’s prayer against the Bible

God would not allow us to say the wrong words for 2,000 years

In Summary

• Instead of saying 'lead us not into temptation,' the Pope is changing the wording to 'do not let us fall into temptation.'

• He says the original wording makes it sound like God is leading Catholics to sin, but he says the devil is to blame.

by Mathew Mwangi
Star Blogs
11 June 2019 - 00:00
Pope Francis
NOT ADVISABLE: Pope Francis
Image: COURTESY

As a Catholic, I don’t agree with Pope Francis’ decision to change some words of the Lord’s Prayer.

The Bible forbids us to change any words contained in it. I don’t think God would allow His people to be saying a “wrong” line for 2,000 years. Instead of saying ‘lead us not into temptation,’ the Pope is changing the wording to ‘do not let us fall into temptation.’

He says the original wording makes it sound like God is leading Catholics to sin, but he says the devil is to blame. More than one billion Catholics will have to adjust to the new wording in the prayer that Jesus taught his disciples.  Let the words remain as Christian’s have always said them.

We are not smarter than God, let’s not try to help him in His job, but carry out the work He gave us.

