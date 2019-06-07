Close

'NO DEVELOPMENT'

Jobless Cherangany youths too engaged with MP’s politics

Most are unemployed and are using social media to either praise or condemn the MP

• Youths have formed two camps, one for and the other against Kuttuny. 

• Those against him claim he is paying the others to fight them. 

The rate at which youths are engaging in politics is alarming. Most youths in Cherangany are fighting in social media to get the attention of the MP Joshua Kuttuny. Most of these youths are unemployed and are using social media to either praise or condemn the MP.

They call themselves team Revisit and team Kieleweke. According to team Revisit (those that are against the MP), he has abandoned his duty to develop the constituency and concentrate on national politics.

On their part, team Kieleweke which is for the MP argues that he has a right to practise politics anywhere in the country and under his capacity, he can as well vie the big seat. They claim that their counterparts in team revisit have no authority to countercheck on constituency’s development.

Cherangany 

