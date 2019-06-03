Celebrating national days on weekends excludes others

This is a great time when we come together to commemorate Madaraka Day as a historic day set aside in our national calendar to reflect on and celebrate our realisation of self-rule.

Kenyans from all walks of life come together for the purpose of national integration and should not miss the event. Unlike Sunday when political celebrations are pushed to Monday, Sabbath keepers like the Baptists and Seventh Day Adventists missed the occasion for religious conviction.

It is high time to rethink and address the same. The Constitution states that every person shall have the right to freedom of conscience, religion, thought, belief and opinion. In the spirit of oneness, no public event or celebration should be held on weekends to avoid leaving out those who cannot be available.