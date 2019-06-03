MADARAKA ON SABBATH

Celebrating national days on weekends excludes others

Those that fall on Sunday are pushed to Monday

In Summary

• Demanding they attend the celebrations is not considering their freedom of religion. 

• Sabbath keepers missed out on Madaraka. 

Members of the public at the madaraka day celebrations
NATIONAL HOLIDAY: Members of the public at the madaraka day celebrations
Image: FILE

This is a great time when we come together to commemorate Madaraka Day as a historic day set aside in our national calendar to reflect on and celebrate our realisation of self-rule.

Kenyans from all walks of life come together for the purpose of national integration and should not miss the event. Unlike Sunday when political celebrations are pushed to Monday, Sabbath keepers like the Baptists and Seventh Day Adventists missed the occasion for religious conviction.

 

It is high time to rethink and address the same. The Constitution states that every person shall have the right to freedom of conscience, religion, thought, belief and opinion. In the spirit of oneness, no public event or celebration should be held on weekends to avoid leaving out those who cannot be available.

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by YOBESH ONWONGA
Star Blogs
03 June 2019 - 04:00

Most Popular

  1. Mr President, Truth or Dare
    2d ago Columnists

  2. Governor Sonko lacks respect, city not his kingdom
    16h ago Star Blogs

  3. If I were in Uhuru's shoes...
    16h ago Columnists

  4. Uhuru’s Madaraka speech a light to defeated Kenyans
    16h ago Star Blogs

  5. Staff should have time off to rest and refresh their minds
    16h ago Star Blogs

Latest Videos