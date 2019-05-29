Kalonzo’s top seat bid becomes harder with every election

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka may not have it easy at his second try at the presidency.

In 2007, he was the only presidential candidate from lower Eastern. In both 2013 and 2017, he played second fiddle to ODM’s Raila Odinga in which they ran on a joint ticket of Cord and Nasa coalition respectively and lost.

Three years towards the next general election, there seems a paradigm shift in lower Eastern as Kalonzo’s former ally, Alfred Mutua, has publicly shown interest in the seat. Mutua is known for his quick development projects (Maenedeleo Chap chap).

Another factor is Kivutha Kibwana, though not loquacious after his second term as Makueni governor, he has of late been implored by netizens to consider running for president. But only time can prove who is suitable.