Men can play a key role in reducing unsafe abortions

Many interventions relating to unsafe abortion have left out men yet their role can shape their outcome.

Information targeting men on the role of contraceptives in planning families, civic education that involves men on abortion and constitution, sensitisation on prevention of unintended pregnancies and educating men on the dangers of myths surrounding abortion will empower them to join the fight against unintended pregnancies and unsafe abortion.

Involving men as moderators in forums on contraceptives and unsafe abortion can change the attitude of the general community towards safe abortion. Then there will be other options for couples in case of unplanned pregnancy other than termination of the same.

Network for Adolescent and Youth of Africa