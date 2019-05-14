DIGITAL HEALTH

Health technology to help in realising state’s UHC agenda

With the help of WHO, government's agenda on universal health coverage will be easily achieved.

In Summary

• WHO should take into account limitations such as internet connectivity. 

• Use of telemedicine allows people living in remote locations to access health services. 

President Uhuru Kenyatta unveils the UHC logo during the launch of the pilot programme in Kisumu on December 13 last year
Image: PSCU

Last year, the government adopted a health assembly resolution calling on the World Health Organization to develop a strategy on digital health to support national efforts to achieve universal health coverage. WHO should take into account the infrastructural limitations such us internet connectivity and rage optical fibre network. The use of telemedicine allows everyone to access health services. In using digital health, health information, including sexual and reproductive health issues must observe confidentiality.

Network for Adolescent and Youth of Africa

by Maxwell Mailo
Star Blogs
14 May 2019 - 04:00

