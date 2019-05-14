Health technology to help in realising state’s UHC agenda

In Summary
• WHO should take into account limitations such as internet connectivity.
• Use of telemedicine allows people living in remote locations to access health services.
Last year, the government adopted a health assembly resolution calling on the World Health Organization to develop a strategy on digital health to support national efforts to achieve universal health coverage. WHO should take into account the infrastructural limitations such us internet connectivity and rage optical fibre network. The use of telemedicine allows everyone to access health services. In using digital health, health information, including sexual and reproductive health issues must observe confidentiality.
Network for Adolescent and Youth of Africa
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES