UNFAIR BETS

There’s a fishy trend of lottery winners; probe them too!

Ban on daytime advertisement of betting agencies good call

In Summary

• Do the physically challenged not bet, or are they just unlucky? 

• Verify winners before announcing them to unveil the smelly rat. 

Managers draw winners at Florida Lottery Studio in Tallahassee, Florida
RANDOM? I THINK NOT: Managers draw winners at Florida Lottery Studio in Tallahassee, Florida
Image: REUTERS

We are in the age of lotteries and betting. Betting companies offering increase by the day and every day, a winner is announced.

But the consistency of the winners leaves me puzzled. I have never seen a physically challenged winner. Do they not bet? Do people from far-flung areas not participate in these lotteries? Something is not right.

 

These companies are pulling Kenyans’ legs. Let fairness prevail. As the betting control has banned the daytime advertisement of agencies, let them go further and verify winners before they are announced.

 

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by Veronica Onjoro
Star Blogs
08 May 2019 - 04:00

Most Popular

  1. Auction sugar estates, hotels to highest bidder
    4h ago Leader

  2. MPs on sane-insane seesaw fighting for then robbing voters
    6h ago Star Blogs

  3. Careful, taxes will drive us to rebellion
    6h ago Columnists

  4. Press freedom still a mirage
    6h ago Columnists

  5. Struggling Kenyans is the biggest sign of failed leadership
    6h ago Star Blogs

Latest Videos