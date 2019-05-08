There’s a fishy trend of lottery winners; probe them too!

We are in the age of lotteries and betting. Betting companies offering increase by the day and every day, a winner is announced.

But the consistency of the winners leaves me puzzled. I have never seen a physically challenged winner. Do they not bet? Do people from far-flung areas not participate in these lotteries? Something is not right.

These companies are pulling Kenyans’ legs. Let fairness prevail. As the betting control has banned the daytime advertisement of agencies, let them go further and verify winners before they are announced.