HOUSE FALLING APART

Jubilee has failed; Uhuru should keep his dignity and resign

Unemployment high, corruption cases heard everyday and debt levels soaring

In Summary

•Ruling party should walk the talk, not preach unity while fighting in the house.  

•Graduates have flooded the streets for lack of jobs in the market. 

President Uhuru Kenyatta.
President Uhuru Kenyatta.

President Uhuru Kenyatta may have meant well for the country, but the bitter truth is the Jubilee administration has been a disaster. 

The economy is not creating jobs for graduates, debt levels are soaring, food prices rising, and mega corruption continues unabated.

The Jubilee vision has largely flopped. The President should admit failure and throw in the towel with dignity. Kenya needs bold, clean leadership with a workable vision for the country, not loss-making mega-projects like the SGR.

Kenyans would be ready for a snap election if it spells hope; currently not the case.

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by Mathew Mwangi
Star Blogs
06 May 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. How about firing squads for those stealing public funds?
    4h ago Leader

  2. Power and wealth come and go
    6h ago Columnists

  3. New Bill critical to achieving health for all
    6h ago Columnists

  4. EU could go the Soviet way
    6h ago Columnists

  5. Zero incentive for workers after state promised no pay rise
    10h ago Star Blogs

Latest Videos