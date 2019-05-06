Jubilee has failed; Uhuru should keep his dignity and resign

President Uhuru Kenyatta may have meant well for the country, but the bitter truth is the Jubilee administration has been a disaster.

The economy is not creating jobs for graduates, debt levels are soaring, food prices rising, and mega corruption continues unabated.

The Jubilee vision has largely flopped. The President should admit failure and throw in the towel with dignity. Kenya needs bold, clean leadership with a workable vision for the country, not loss-making mega-projects like the SGR.

Kenyans would be ready for a snap election if it spells hope; currently not the case.