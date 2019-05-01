Insults by leaders to each other are disrespect to voters

If the spirit of the handshake as already articulated by Uhuru and Raila is to be maintained, it behoves the Building Bridges team to be more open and let Kenyans know areas already covered and the remaining ones.

They should also be in a position to tell Kenyans when they are likely to finish. The discord that follows immediately after elections is, to say the least, infuriating. A winner-takes-all intellect which is baptised by “it is our time to eat” is one of the irritants.

Exclusivity as if some parts of the country do not pay taxes only helps to fuel resentment. Voters should be respected. We are building a society where as young as 10 years, a person is already indoctrinated or made to think in a particular fashion because of what they hear during political rallies or watch on TV.

When does a raised decibel become the tone of reasoning? In such a society, why would we blame our children if they grow into monsters who do not care about their siblings or friends? It is not all on parents, the young generation is the future of the world and we tell them so. It is only natural that they look up to the current leaders to get direction on how to lead.

The situation gets murkier when some unprintables are hurled and the media still goes ahead to highlight them. On representation, only a few work for their constituencies. Some MPs sell their souls to cartels on key issues affecting Kenyans. (Remember the handouts in toilets?)

Some salivate to join house committees simply to join extortion gangs by picking kickbacks from people or companies being probed. If sanity prevailed and politicians kept their ears to the ground, they would realise that Kenyans need a break for at least three years to concentrate on more pressing issues.