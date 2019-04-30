YOUNG GENERATION

Invest in the face of Africa’s much-needed change

Sudan's protest was mostly the youth, infused energy in young people to make a change

In Summary

• We should fund youth projects to reduce unemployment, hence crime rates. 

• The young generation has the potential to bring change to the continent. 

Sudanese demonstrators during a protest demanding Sudanese President Omar Al-Bashir to step down in Khartoum on April 6
Image: REUTERS

The governance challenges that have befallen the majority of African countries can be addressed with a sense of optimism if we draw lessons an organised group of young people. Young people hold enormous potential for Africa.

Considering the face of Sudan’s protest was of young people, it shows the need for more resources and funds to be allocated in development of skills of young people, in whose future Africa lies.

It is high time we accelerated enactment of policies to address the issues of unemployment which is credit for high rates of crime.

Governance and political analyst 

by Lemargeroi Saruni
Star Blogs
30 April 2019 - 04:00

