Channels of safe abortion will reduce maternal death rate

Abortion stigma, rules on pregnancy termination lead women to their graves

In Summary

• UNFP reports says 8 million women die from abortion-related complications. 

• Up to 11 per cent of global maternal deaths is from unsafe abortion. 

The post abortion care pocket guide approved by the Ministry of Health
MORTALITY RATES: The post abortion care pocket guide approved by the Ministry of Health
Image: COURTESY

Unsafe abortion accounts for up to 11 per cent of global maternal deaths, according to a new report by the United Nations Population Fund.

Some 31,000 women die every day as a result of unsafe abortion, while eight million suffer from abortion-related complications. By giving women access to safe abortion services especially in a situation where the pregnancy threatens the life and health of a woman, it will become significantly less likely that women will risk their health by undergoing unsafe abortion from unqualified service providers.

Women should be given quality services to end their unwanted pregnancies without putting their lives at risk. Increasing access to safe abortion will improve the health of families, enhance education rates and boost people’s economic prospects.

Youth health advocate, NAYA Kenya 

by PURITY NTHIANA
30 April 2019 - 04:00

