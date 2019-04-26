Ban on politicians? Reject money from ‘small graft’ also

The Anglican and Catholic churches have announced a ban on fund-drives or donations from politicians during their services.

While any measures aimed at discouraging graft practices in our country are laudable, determining which money is clean and which one is dirty poses a daunting task to the church, an institution that is under mounting criticism for placing more premium on money than morality.

It shouldn’t escape our attention that in every mega-scandal in our country, there are small fish playing the role the bigger fish.

This means corruption is an intricate web involving those who would not appear guilty also.

If the politicians’ money is unholy, so should that of a policeman who extorts money from motorists and a school principal who misuses funds.

Freelance Journalist and Writer