Empty belly? A good belly laugh can make you forget

Rains are late and the country is hot and hungry. This creates tension and short tempers which can escalate into violence.

What’s the remedy? Watch the ongoing drama festival on TV (if you can afford one).It can be engrossing and what could possibly be better for an empty belly than a belly laugh?

That’s what organisers of the Kenya National Drama and Film festivals say. What Kenyans are missing are drama, music and entertainment.

This can bring laughter, happiness and good moods, they say. “These plays can be therapeutic and can help heal the nation.” Just ask the starving people in Turkana.