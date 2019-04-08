Enlighten Kenyans to welcome Huduma Namba

The launch of Huduma Namba registration exercise by President Uhuru Kenyatta and various opposition leaders across the country this week may fail to yield fruits due to ignorance among Kenyans.

Most Kenyans have little or no knowledge at all about what Huduma Namba entails, with the majority, particularly the older asking from their younger friends or relatives.

Worse is that the matter has been challenged in court by some human right groups with the court declaring it an optional exercise.

The government should carry out the exercise for a while and launch a nationwide campaign to enlighten Kenyans about NIIMS now before frustration greets it at the end of the exercise.

Or are we ready to lose public funds through an exercise whose success is in question, again?