Youths should be open to new opportunities

The youth need to be open to learning opportunities and take them whenever available.

Society is changing on a daily basis and there is something new every day. Those who are able to learn are those who will survive in today’s society. Knowledge is something you should acquire on a daily basis. If you ever feel the world has taught you everything, no matter the length of time, you better think again.

The dynamic nature of society today requires those who are dynamic in nature as well. If things change, be ready to adapt. Do not stick to the same course of life when opportunities are opening up.

The biggest problem with our youth today has been complacency. The young generation feels some of the information on offer is not worth consuming or that some of the situations in life are irrelevant and cannot happen to them.

Well, in life, as opposed to poetry, tables change dynamically. If you have the right knowledge, you will decipher every situation and learn how to solve it. And this is not knowledge you find in academic books. You need to learn how to live with people and get along with the most difficult individuals in society. Pursuing the book knowledge and backing it up with basic life skills is a master class. If you can have both, then you will always be on top of your world.

As you grow up, you need to learn life patterns. Always be ahead of everything. Try to predict things before they happen. This will bring you control over your life. If you get into the comfort zone, you will realise that the storms coming your way will never end. Keep an eye on everything that happens. Read everything in life with an inner sense of understanding. Develop other senses and plans yourself.

