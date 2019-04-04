Protect new sugar report from MPs who take bribes

The Sugar Task Force report will soon be forwarded to President Uhuru Kenyatta, following which the report may land in Parliament.

It is in Parliament where the report may be guillotined or diluted to a point it may not be an actionable document. We had the case on The Sugar report, which ended up being politicised.

This time round MPs who are used to receiving money in toilets must be under the radar of DCI/ National Intelligence Service. Parties, more so those with following from Western Kenya, must have a common stand, although this is a national issue.

It would be nice to see people charged for impropriety in the process, be it from Agriculture, Sugar Directorate or the Privatisation Commission, in collusion with cartels. Farmers have suffered enough.

Via email