Jail big fish as fast as chicken thieves

Kenya is a beautiful country governed by a Constitution and a set of laws crafted by our lawmakers. In any country, the set laws bring about cohesion and integration among citizens.

It is saddening that in Kenya, the law is applied selectively. We have seen many cases of looting in our institutions. Money meant for development ends up in individual pockets for personal gain. This plunder continues to widen the gap between the rich and the poor.

What sickens me most is that when a poor person is caught stealing petty things such as chicken, there are fast arrested and convicted. So, why haven't we seen the big fish imprisoned?

Many graft cases are thrown out for lack of enough evidence. If evidence is sought for a thief who steals a chicken, why not give the same attention to the big fish? Kenyans are really burdened by the taxes imposed on them, which end up being looted.

Who bewitched us?