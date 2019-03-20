Devolution has failed the health system it was to improve

The national government should come up with appropriate rules and regulations to bar corrupt county officials from using any funds allocated to hospitals. This will help county hospitals managements to plan effectively to improve service delivery to patients.

A well-established health service commission to oversee the human resource management for doctors will ensure health officials are better treated, their welfare is met on time and in the most appropriate manner, hence reduce the chances of recurring strikes that have been witnessed in the past.

It is vital to note that devolution was meant to take the administration of health services closer to the people but such is not the case. County officials have tempered with the normal operations of the hospitals. The government should, therefore, seek means of curbing corrupt county officials to bring sanity to hospitals.

The national government should step in to review what is necessary and formulate new measures that will see citizens receive public healthcare. Frequent strikes are a key indicator of how county governments have failed in delivering their mandate. It is critical that the national government takes back that role and champion for better healthcare, which is part of President Uhuru's Big Four agenda.

I, therefore, urge the state to fast-track policies that will help public healthcare beef up service delivery.