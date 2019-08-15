Every adult should prepare their will

In Busia an 83-year-old grandfather is refurbishing the coffin he ordered for his burial 14 years ago (see P3).

His behaviour may appear extraordinary but it is good to prepare for your departure from this earth.

But has Mzee Otieng made a will? That is far more important than making arrangements for his burial as he has four wives and many children.

Every day the newspapers carry stories of long-running inheritance disputes where the patriarch has died without leaving a will. Brothers try to deny the wife her share. New unknown children pop up. There are disputes over who should take what.

Making a will resolves all these issues. You specify exactly how you want your estate distributed, however small or large it is. Your wishes will be accepted in a court of law.

Making a will is not complicated. You can verbally instruct two witnesses but this expires after three months. Or handwrite or type a will which you sign and preferably get witnessed by someone. That is enough to resolve all complications for your loved ones after your death.

So don't fear, be prepared, make a will.

