Kakamega MCAs must stop drive for house perks

Kakamega MCAs have started the process of awarding themselves Sh43,000 house allowances.

They have decided the hefty allowance should be backdated to October 2018 when the High Court ruled all state officers are entitled to a house allowance.

The greedy Kakamega representatives must have borrowed this destructive mindless idea from their counterparts in the National Assembly who awarded themselves Sh240,000 house allowance. Fortunately, the High Court blocked it.

MCAs know the people they represent are poor peasant farmers hardly able to enjoy three square meals a day.

The culture of reckless selfishness is a moral challenge that must be condemned.

It is worth noting some of the most expensive rental homes in Kakamega are in the range of Sh30,000 to Sh40,000. These MCAs obviously live in their own homes. Why should an MCA be paid for living in his/her own home?

The net effect of this self-serving move will only impoverish the Kakamega people who wrongly placed hope and faith in the MCAs.

The MCAs are sensible people and they know that this selfish and insensitive drive for self-enrichment is not why they were elected by the struggling peasants.

The people of Kakamega must resist this move at all costs.

Quote of the Day:

“Not everything that is faced can be changed, but nothing can be changed until it is faced.”

James Arthur Baldwin

The American novelist (Go Tell it on Mountain, Another Country) and playwright (The Amen Corner) was born on August 2, 1924.