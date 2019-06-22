Poor leadership has held back African, and Kenyan, football

The Africa Cup of Nations kicked off in Cairo last night when Egypt played Zimbabwe.

Kenya is participating in Afcon for the first time in 15 years. Everyone hopes they do well and their preparations have been far better this time. The government has injected Sh240 million for pre-tournament preparation in France while Betin supported their earlier training.

Kenya has strong players like Victor Wanyama and Michael Olunga and should make an impact in Egypt despite its relative lack of tournament experience.

Kenya has no shortage of talent. It has been let down in the past by poor management, especially at the federation level. If players and staff don't receive their allowances, if flights are delayed and hotels are poor, how can the team perform to its full potential?

Every effort is now being made to ensure that the Kenya team gets the support it needs.

By curious coincidence, FIFA on Thursday took over the running of African football because corruption had become uncontrollable in the Confederation of Africa Football.

African football has consistently under-achieved on the world stage despite its players dominating the world's top leagues. African football has been let down by its leaders. It will be interesting to see how Kenya now performs when it is getting the support it deserves.

