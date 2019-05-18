Assets freeze will speed up corruption cases

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission and the Director of Public Prosecutions are to start freezing seizing the assets of suspects charged with corruption - even before they are convicted.

The new policy was agreed some months ago but has been in the pipeline since 2015 when President Kenyatta asked the Attorney General to make the necessary legal arrangements.

Critics will argue that it is unfair to punish suspects before they are found guilty. But at this stage, the assets are only fixed and will be freed if the suspect is found innocent.

The reality is that there has been impunity for the cartels behind corruption in Kenya. Even if they are caught, they can delay matters so long in court that they suffer no real consequences.

Now suspects will feel the pain from the day that they are charged.

The anti-corruption division fo the High Court is trying to expedite the huge number of cases on its plate. But it has also been subject to delaying tactics by suspects and their lawyers.

The assets freeze will now give suspects a real incentive to finalise their cases to determine their innocence as quickly as possible. That will be the simplest way to get their assets returned to them.

