It's time for heads to roll CS Matiang'i

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i was spot on last week when he decried red tape as the major bottleneck in the implementation of government projects at both national and devolved units' levels.

Work fails to start in most cases due to the bureaucracies the relevant parties are subjected to by those expected to make it easier for the seamless performance of jobs.

Red tape breeds corruption, and this in a way explains the high level of corruption as bureaucrats cite protocol and reasons why some "facilitation fee" is necessary to get things moving.

Other bottlenecks cited include enforcement of statutory regulations which result in the overshooting of budgets at the expense of an already overburdened taxpayer.

The Kibaki administration came up with a rapid results initiative aimed at improving service delivery free of inefficiency and corruption. This seems to have been put aside given the high level of corruption and stalled projects.

As Matiang'i stated, there is a need to urgently unlock some of the challenges in the implementation of projects. The Executive cannot forever continue mourning about frustration.

The taxpayer is tired of the push and pull in government. He wants results and if for that to be achieved means sending home identified individuals, so be it.